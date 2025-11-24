Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia aim to enhance cooperation in justice sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a cooperation program aimed at enhancing institutional collaboration in the field of justice.

The document was signed as part of the Second International Justice Conference in Riyadh, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry.

The program covers the organization of meetings in registration, notary, and other justice authorities, the study of best practices, the holding of joint events between educational institutions, and other areas.

The conference was held with the participation of high-ranking government officials, representatives of international organizations, experts, and scholars from more than 40 countries.

On the sidelines of the conference, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov met with his Saudi counterpart Walid bin Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Samaani.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries in all areas, particularly in the field of law and justice, and emphasized the importance of expanding reciprocal visits and the exchange of experience.

News.Az