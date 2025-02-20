South African president urges G20 to support diplomatic solutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The South African president on Thursday called for the G20 to continue advocating for diplomatic solutions to conflicts around the world.

The G20 foreign ministers’ meeting officially started in Johannesburg, with the attendance of foreign ministers and representatives of over 30 countries and international organizations, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“As the G20, we must continue to advocate for diplomatic solutions to conflicts. Our own experience as South Africa is that the peaceful resolution of conflict through inclusive dialogue is the foremost guarantor of sustainable and lasting peace,” Cyril Ramaphosa said in his opening remarks.

The president also reiterated his country’s call for reforms in the UN Security Council to make it more representative and responsive to current global realities.

Stressing the “heavy human toll and heightened global insecurity,” caused by the conflicts in Ukraine, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Sahel and Gaza, Ramaphosa said: “South Africa welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas as a crucial first step towards the ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

“This ceasefire must lay the basis for a just and lasting peace in line with UN resolutions, in line with international law and internationally agreed parameters,” he added.

South Africa’s G20 presidency, which marks the first time that an African country presides over the international forum, “highlights the growing importance of the African continent in global economic, political and environmental discussions that are ensuing around the world,” he said.

According to Ramaphosa, South Africa has four priorities for its G20 presidency, including disaster resilience, debt sustainability for low-income countries, just energy transition as well as sustainable growth through critical minerals.

Emphasizing that climate change affects developing countries unevenly, Ramaphosa said: “Every nation has a responsibility to contribute to global climate effort.”

He underscored that climate-induced natural disasters have a “particularly devastating impact on countries that cannot afford the costs of recovery and rebuilding.”

The South African head of state urged G20 to renew its efforts to advance debt sustainability with a “particular emphasis on African countries, more broadly, on countries in the Global South.”

“Those most responsible for climate change do have a duty and a responsibility to support those least responsible,” Ramaphosa added.

