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5 killed in Kyiv shooting

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5 killed in Kyiv shooting
Source: Reuters

Five people were killed on Saturday after a man opened fire on the streets of the Ukrainian capital, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, 15 people, including a child, were injured when a gunman opened fire in Kiev's southern Holosiivsky district, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Following the shooting, the attacker took people hostage in a nearby supermarket, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

He added that the attacker was killed during the arrest.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said the attacker was a 58-year-old man, who was born in Moscow.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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