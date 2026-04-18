Iran will prioritize Strait passage for ships that pay, official says

Iran will prioritize Strait passage for ships that pay, official says

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Iran will prioritize vessels that pay to cross the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian official told CNN on Saturday.

“Given the limitation on the number of vessels that will be allowed to pass, Iran has decided to give priority to those vessels that respond more quickly to the new Strait of Hormuz protocols and pay the costs of security and safety services,” the official said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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According to the official, vessels that do not pay the fees will have their passage “postponed.”

On Saturday, Iran reimposed restrictions on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing “repeated breaches of trust” by the United States in the two sides’ ceasefire.

The senior official described the prioritization measure as a part of Iran’s efforts to manage maritime traffic “in light of the new order governing this strait.”

News.Az