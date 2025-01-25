South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem confirmed as US homeland security secretary

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the firebrand who gained a national spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Noem won confirmation in a 59-34 vote, making her the fourth person confirmed to Trump's cabinet. Pete Hegseth was confirmed as defense secretary just hours earlier, News.Az reports, citing US media. In a statement released by the department, Secretary Noem said she will work "every day" to keep Americans "safe and secure.""The Trump Administration will once-again empower our brave men and women in law enforcement to do their jobs and remove criminal aliens and illegal gangs from our country," she said in a statement on Saturday. "We will fully equip our intelligence and law enforcement to detect and prevent terror threats and will deliver rapid assistance and disaster relief to Americans in crisis."Noem thanked the president for the opportunity to serve and said she wants to achieve the president’s mandate "to secure our southern border and fix our broken immigration system."During her confirmation hearing, Noem said the southern border is "not secure" and that she will help to fix it."President Trump needs to achieve this mission because two-thirds of Americans support his immigration and border policies, including the majority of Hispanic Americans," Noem said in her opening statement. "I was the first governor to send National Guard troops to our southern border when Texas asked for help and when they were being overwhelmed by an unprecedented border crisis. If confirmed as secretary, I'll ensure that our exceptional, extraordinary Border Patrol agents have all the tools and resources and support that they need to carry out their mission."

News.Az