News
Kristi Noem
Tag:
Kristi Noem
US suspends diversity visa program after Brown, MIT shootings
19 Dec 2025-11:15
Trump administration plans to expand travel ban to 30 countries
03 Dec 2025-10:49
US DHS Secretary pushes for expanded travel bans
02 Dec 2025-16:30
Schumer demands probe into $172M DHS jet purchases for Secretary Noem
21 Oct 2025-12:35
U.S. to end temporary protected status for migrants from Honduras and Nicaragua
08 Jul 2025-10:06
Trump sends DHS chief to Israel after Washington diplomats killed
26 May 2025-01:25
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem confirmed as US homeland security secretary
25 Jan 2025-23:50
Trump picks South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary
12 Nov 2024-11:50
