South Korea likely to hold snap presidential election in early June

+ ↺ − 16 px

The South Korean Constitutional Court's ruling that removed former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his failed martial law bid has triggered an early presidential election, likely to be held in early June.

By law, a snap election must be held within 60 days after the court ruling, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The law also stipulates that the date for a presidential election must be announced at least 50 days in advance.

This leaves an 11-day window for the election from May 24 to June 3, though analysts expect the vote to take place on the last day.

Observers point to June 3 -- the 60th day from Friday's ruling -- as the most likely date as the election is likely to be pushed back as far as possible to allow enough time for political parties to prepare for the primaries and campaigns.

When former President Park Geun-hye was removed from office on March 10, 2017, the early election was also held exactly 60 days later, on May 9.

While presidential elections, general elections and local elections are held on Wednesdays, no such rule applies in the case of an early presidential election, so it can be scheduled on a Tuesday.

If the election for June 3 is confirmed, the formal candidate registration period will be May 10-11. The official campaign period will run from May 12 until the day before the election, or June 2.

The law also requires a public servant running for president to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline for their run.

Advance voting is expected to take place on May 29-30.

The newly elected president will assume office immediately after the election results without a transition team.

News.Az