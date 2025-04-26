South Korea to approach trade talks with US ’cautiously’, industry minister says

South Korea’s Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun said on Saturday that Seoul plans to approach trade talks with the United States "calmly and cautiously," News.az reports citing Reuters.

The negotiations were off to a good start but South Korea will closely monitor the progress in trade talks between the U.S. and other countries, Ahn told reporters after returning from Washington.

"This (coming) week, working-level talks will kick off during which a specific working group will be confirmed," Ahn said.

Seoul plans to continue consultations with the U.S. until early July to secure tariff exemptions, he added.

South Korea and the U.S. agreed after the first round of trade talks in Washington to craft a package of deals aimed at removing new U.S. tariffs before the pause on reciprocal tariffs is lifted in July.

