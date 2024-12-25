Yandex metrika counter

South Korean police question armored unit commander in martial law probe

South Korean police question armored unit commander in martial law probe
Protesters taking part in a march against South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol head toward the Presidential Office in Seoul on December 4, 2024. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

South Korean police said Wednesday they were questioning the commander of a military armored unit on suspicion of participating in preparations for the brief imposition of martial law this month.

Police summoned Brig. Gen. Koo Sam-hoe, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade, over his alleged attendance of a meeting of former and incumbent military and defense officials at a fast food restaurant in Ansan, southwest of Seoul, on Dec. 3 -- the day of the martial law declaration, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Koo has been accused of attempting to mobilize a tank unit during martial law.

At the restaurant, Koo allegedly plotted preparations for martial law with Noh Sang-won, a former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command, whom police arrested last week.



