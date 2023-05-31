Southern Gas Corridor is an important tool to provide energy security and energy diversification: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We feel ourselves as part of the huge transformation process, transformation in energy sector, and of course, Azerbaijan wants here also not to be left behind. We want to be among the front runners when it comes to the area of renewables,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

“And I’m glad to see that more companies who are involved in renewable sources of energy production are present at our event and, I am sure, as the time passes, number of these companies will be more and more. So, we started building the oil pipeline, and investing with our partners in oil fields, then gas pipeline and gas fields. Southern Gas Corridor is our joint historical achievement, 3,500 kilometers integrated pipeline system, which is an important tool to provide energy security and energy diversification,” the head of state noted.

News.Az