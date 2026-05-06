China sees ‘different’ Iran after war, Araghchi says after Beijing talks

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that China views Iran as having entered a new phase following the war, with strengthened international standing and prospects for expanded cooperation.

Speaking after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, Araghchi said, “Our Chinese friends also believe that Iran after the war is different from Iran before it,” News.Az reports, citing IRNA news agency.

“Iran has achieved an upgraded international status and has demonstrated its capabilities and strength, and therefore a new period of cooperation between Iran and other countries lies ahead,” he added.

Araghchi said discussions with Wang covered a wide range of issues, including the war and efforts to end it, ongoing negotiations, Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme and sanctions.

“All issues were reviewed, including the war and how to end it, the negotiations under way, matters related to Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme, sanctions, and bilateral relations,” he said.

He added that talks also addressed the Strait of Hormuz and “the need to respect Iran’s rights”, noting that “all viewpoints were discussed”.

According to IRNA, Araghchi arrived in Beijing earlier on Wednesday at the head of a diplomatic delegation. During the visit, he discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments with Wang, and stressed that Iran remains “serious and steadfast” in pursuing diplomacy.

News.Az