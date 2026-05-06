Iran slams UK anti-Semitism claims, accuses London of hosting ‘terrorist groups’

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Iran’s embassy in London has strongly rejected what it called “baseless and irresponsible” allegations of anti-Semitism made by British officials, accusing the UK of failing to provide evidence and of hosting terrorist groups on its territory.

The statement came after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said authorities were investigating whether a foreign state could be behind recent incidents targeting the Jewish community in Britain, including an arson attack at a former synagogue in east London, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s Press TV.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the embassy said it “categorically rejects these baseless allegations of antisemitism directed at the Islamic Republic of Iran” and expressed “strong protest and serious concern” over recent remarks by UK officials.

It said Iran “categorically rejects all forms of antisemitism” and pointed to what it described as the country’s long-standing Jewish community, which it said enjoys full religious and cultural rights and freedom to practise.

However, the embassy also said Iran’s Jewish community, along with other civilians, had been affected by what it described as “aggressive anti-Iranian policies” by the US, Israel and Western countries, including sanctions and military action. It cited as an example the destruction of a synagogue in Tehran during what it called a joint US-Israeli military campaign.

The statement drew a distinction between criticism of Israeli policies and antisemitism, saying opposition to Israel’s actions, including alleged violations of international law, should not be conflated with anti-Jewish sentiment.

The embassy also raised concerns about possible “false-flag operations” and urged the UK to investigate sensitive incidents “in a fair and professional manner” and avoid what it called politically motivated conclusions.

It further claimed that Britain had failed to provide evidence in response to Iranian requests and had not engaged with proposals for joint investigations into security-related incidents.

In a separate accusation, the embassy said individuals linked to groups responsible for attacks against Iran had been “freely active” in the UK and had used British territory and resources for hostile activities against Tehran. It said this amounted to a breach of international obligations on counter-terrorism.

The embassy called on London to avoid “unfounded and irresponsible accusations” and warned that such claims risk escalating tensions.

Starmer made his comments at Downing Street on Tuesday following a briefing from counter-terrorism police, who are investigating an arson attack at a former synagogue in east London.

News.Az