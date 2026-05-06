Iran reviews US proposal to end war, ministry says

Tehran is reviewing a ⁠US proposal to ⁠end the more than two-month-old ‌war on Iran, and will convey its views to the ⁠mediator, Pakistan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei quoted, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Earlier, President Trump said the US will start bombing Iran “at a much higher level and intensity” than before the ceasefire if Tehran does not agree on a deal.