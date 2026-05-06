Iran reviews US proposal to end war, ministry says
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Tehran is reviewing a US proposal to end the more than two-month-old war on Iran, and will convey its views to the mediator, Pakistan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei quoted, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Earlier, President Trump said the US will start bombing Iran “at a much higher level and intensity” than before the ceasefire if Tehran does not agree on a deal.
By Aysel Mammadzada