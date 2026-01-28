Yandex metrika counter

SpaceX considers June 2026 IPO at $1.5 trillion value

  • World
  • Share
SpaceX considers June 2026 IPO at $1.5 trillion value
Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly considering launching an initial public offering in mid-June 2026, targeting one of the largest market debuts in corporate history.

The company is weighing an IPO that could raise up to $50 billion, valuing SpaceX at roughly $1.5 trillion. The report cited sources familiar with the discussions, though Reuters said it could not independently verify the information, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

If confirmed, the move would mark a historic milestone for the private space company, which has grown from a launch services provider into a dominant force in global space technology. SpaceX operates the Starlink satellite internet network, conducts frequent commercial and government launches, and continues development of its next-generation Starship rocket system.

A valuation of $1.5 trillion would place SpaceX among the world’s most valuable companies, reflecting investor confidence in the commercial space sector and Musk’s broader vision for space-based infrastructure and interplanetary travel.

Neither SpaceX nor Musk has publicly commented on the reported IPO timeline. However, speculation about a potential listing has circulated for years, particularly as Starlink expands and generates recurring revenue.

If the June 2026 plan proceeds, the offering could become a defining event for global financial markets — and a major turning point in the commercialization of space.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      