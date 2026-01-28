SpaceX considers June 2026 IPO at $1.5 trillion value

The company is weighing an IPO that could raise up to $50 billion, valuing SpaceX at roughly $1.5 trillion. The report cited sources familiar with the discussions, though Reuters said it could not independently verify the information, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

If confirmed, the move would mark a historic milestone for the private space company, which has grown from a launch services provider into a dominant force in global space technology. SpaceX operates the Starlink satellite internet network, conducts frequent commercial and government launches, and continues development of its next-generation Starship rocket system.

A valuation of $1.5 trillion would place SpaceX among the world’s most valuable companies, reflecting investor confidence in the commercial space sector and Musk’s broader vision for space-based infrastructure and interplanetary travel.

Neither SpaceX nor Musk has publicly commented on the reported IPO timeline. However, speculation about a potential listing has circulated for years, particularly as Starlink expands and generates recurring revenue.

If the June 2026 plan proceeds, the offering could become a defining event for global financial markets — and a major turning point in the commercialization of space.