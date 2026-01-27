How SpaceX uses polar orbits to expand the Starlink network

SpaceX has successfully launched 25 Starlink satellites into polar orbit, marking another step in the expansion of its global satellite internet network, News.Az reports.

The mission was carried out using a Falcon 9 rocket and adds new capacity to the Starlink constellation designed to provide broadband internet coverage worldwide.

The launch took place from the company’s facilities in the United States and followed a smooth countdown and liftoff. Shortly after launch, the rocket’s first stage completed its ascent and later returned for a controlled landing, continuing SpaceX’s routine reuse of rocket hardware.

Mission details and launch profile

The Falcon 9 rocket carried the 25 Starlink satellites into a polar orbit, a trajectory that allows satellites to pass over both the Earth’s poles. This type of orbit is especially important for expanding coverage in high latitude regions that are difficult to serve with satellites in lower inclination orbits.

After separation from the rocket’s upper stage, the satellites were deployed into space as planned. Over the coming days and weeks, they are expected to maneuver into their designated positions within the Starlink network using onboard propulsion systems.

The use of polar orbit reflects SpaceX’s broader strategy to diversify the orbital planes of its constellation, ensuring more consistent global coverage and improved service reliability.

Why polar orbit matters for Starlink

Most Starlink satellites operate in low Earth orbit, allowing for reduced latency compared to traditional geostationary satellites. Polar orbits add a critical layer by enabling coverage over remote and northern regions, including parts of the Arctic and other high latitude areas.

With this launch, SpaceX aims to strengthen service availability for users in regions that previously experienced limited or intermittent coverage. Polar orbit satellites also improve network resilience by offering alternative routing paths for data traffic.

This approach supports Starlink’s ambition to deliver near global internet access, including to rural, maritime, and aviation customers.

Expansion of the Starlink constellation

Starlink is one of the largest satellite constellations ever deployed. SpaceX has been launching batches of satellites on a regular basis, steadily increasing the total number in orbit. Each new mission enhances network capacity, reduces congestion, and improves overall performance for end users.

The addition of 25 satellites may appear modest compared to some earlier launches, but polar orbit missions are strategically significant. They fill specific coverage gaps and complement satellites already operating in other orbital planes.

According to the company, Starlink continues to attract new users across multiple continents, driven by demand for reliable internet access in underserved areas.

Reusable rockets and launch efficiency

The mission once again demonstrated SpaceX’s emphasis on reusability. The Falcon 9 first stage used in the launch was recovered after completing its primary task, either landing on a droneship at sea or at a designated landing zone.

Rocket reuse has become a cornerstone of SpaceX’s launch model, helping to lower costs and increase launch frequency. This capability allows the company to maintain a rapid deployment schedule for Starlink satellites while also serving commercial and government customers.

What comes next

Following deployment, the newly launched satellites will undergo a period of testing before being fully integrated into the Starlink network. Once operational, they are expected to contribute to improved service quality and expanded coverage.

SpaceX plans to continue frequent Starlink launches throughout the year, including additional missions targeting polar and other specialized orbits. These efforts are part of the company’s long term vision of building a resilient and scalable space based communications infrastructure.

As the constellation grows, SpaceX is also expected to refine satellite technology, improve ground systems, and expand partnerships related to maritime, aviation, and emergency connectivity services.

The latest launch underscores SpaceX’s ongoing role as a leading force in commercial spaceflight and satellite communications, as well as the accelerating pace of development in low Earth orbit infrastructure.

