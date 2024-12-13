SpaceX headquarters to move to Texas, Musk confirms

The exterior of SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

US billionaire Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX's headquarters will now officially be located in Starbase, Texas.

In a post on X, Musk stated, "SpaceX HQ will now officially be in the city of Starbase, Texas!", News.Az reports.This announcement follows Musk's statement in July about relocating the headquarters of both SpaceX and his social media platform, X, from California to Texas. He cited a new gender identity law in California as the "last straw" in his decision to move the companies to Texas.In 2021, Musk moved Tesla's headquarters from California to Texas as well but said that California would remain its engineering hub.Musk changed his own residence in 2021 from California to Texas, where there is no state income tax on individuals.

News.Az