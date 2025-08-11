SpaceX postpones Amazon Satellite launch due to weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX has postponed the Falcon 9 launch of Amazon’s KF-02 satellite mission scheduled for Sunday, citing unfavorable weather conditions impacting booster recovery.

The new launch window is set to open on Monday, August 11, at 8:35 a.m. US Eastern Time (12:35 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

SpaceX confirmed on X that both the launch vehicle and payload remain in good condition despite the delay. Amazon echoed that weather conditions specifically affected the booster’s planned recovery.

This mission marks the first flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster assigned to support the KF-02 launch. After stage separation, the booster will attempt to land on SpaceX’s droneship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The KF-02 mission will deploy 24 satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper constellation, an ambitious plan to launch over 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit to provide global broadband internet access.

News.Az