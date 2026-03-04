SpaceX to launch 29 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 is scheduled for 5:52 a.m. EST (10:52 UTC).

The mission, Starlink 10-40, will mark the 600th Starlink satellite launched in 2026 and expand SpaceX’s low Earth orbit broadband network, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Falcon 9 booster, tail number B1080, will make its 25th flight, having previously supported missions for NASA, Axiom Space, and Northrop Grumman. About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the booster is set to land on SpaceX’s drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. A successful landing would mark the 145th touchdown on this vessel and the 581st booster landing overall.

Meteorologists forecast a 90% chance of favorable weather for launch, with only minor cloud interference possible.

Spaceflight Now will provide live coverage starting an hour before liftoff.

