Elon Musk’s “Another One Bites the Dust” tweet explained

Elon Musk’s cryptic tweet “Another one bites the dust” has sparked widespread speculation and discussion on social media, with many linking it to the recent death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Posted on March 1, 2026, the X (formerly Twitter) message from the Tesla and SpaceX CEO appears to reference the high-profile killing of the 86-year-old Iranian leader in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on his Tehran compound, News.Az reports.

The tweet, shared via Musk’s official account (@elonmusk) at around 3:47 AM GMT, quickly garnered millions of views, likes, and replies. It echoes the iconic Queen song lyric, often used metaphorically to signify the downfall or demise of a prominent figure. In this context, it follows closely on the heels of Khamenei’s confirmed death, which Iranian state media announced as “martyrdom” earlier that day, triggering 40 days of national mourning across Iran.

Background on Khamenei’s Death and Aftermath

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989, was killed amid escalating tensions involving Iran’s nuclear program, support for proxy militias, and regional conflicts. The US-Israeli strikes also hit IRGC command centers, missile sites, and nuclear facilities, prompting Iranian retaliation with missile barrages on US bases in the Gulf.

Iranian outlets like IRNA and state TV framed Khamenei’s death as a heroic martyrdom, vowing revenge through operations dubbed “Truthful Promise.” The IRGC promised its “most intense military attack ever” on Israel and US assets, leading to explosions and interceptions in cities like Dubai, Doha, and Erbil.

This incident has created a power vacuum in Iran, with questions about succession and the role of hardliners like the IRGC in the regime’s future.

