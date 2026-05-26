Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei warns US will no longer have ‘safe haven’ in the Gulf

Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei warns US will no longer have ‘safe haven’ in the Gulf

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⁠Iranian ⁠Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei ⁠said that Gulf powers will ‌no longer ”be a shield” for American military bases and the ⁠US will no ⁠longer have “a safe haven” ⁠in the region.

In a Telegram post on the start of the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, Khamenei stated that the US is growing more distant from its former status in the region, News.Az reports.

"What is certain in this regard is that the hands of time will not turn back, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for US bases. The United States not only will no longer have a safe haven for its mischief and for establishing military bases in the region but day by day, it is growing more distant from its former status," the supreme leader emphasized.

Iran’s supreme leader took over in March after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israel air strikes. Mojtaba Khamenei has so far not appeared in public.

News.Az