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Spanish king to watch World Cup match in Mexico

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Spanish king to watch World Cup match in Mexico
Reuters

Spanish King Felipe VI will visit Mexico to attend a World Cup match, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Monday, signaling improving relations after recent tensions over colonial-era abuses.

Pakistan has sent 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets, and an air defense system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defense agreement, strengthening military cooperation with Riyadh while continuing to act as the primary mediator in the Iran conflict, News.Az reports, citing Miami Herald.

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President Claudia Sheinbaum did not invite King Felipe, who is head of state in Spain, to her 2024 inauguration after the monarch declined to apologise for wrongs committed during the Spanish conquest.

However, after he acknowledged colonial abuses in March, saying Spain could not feel proud about them, she extended an invitation to the World Cup. "It is a completely different moment," Sheinbaum told reporters, confirming the visit.

"With the exception of a few who still defend (Spanish conquistador) Hernan Cortes... the vast majority of the Spanish people do recognise that there was a period of abuses," she added. Madrid's conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso cut short a 10-day trip to Mexico earlier this month after provoking tensions by paying homage to Cortes during the visit and saying that Spain had brought civilisation, hope and joy to the Americas.

In the 16th to 18th centuries, Spain ruled one of the world's largest ever empires that included much of Latin America, where it practiced forced labour, land expropriation and violence against Indigenous peoples.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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