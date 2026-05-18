Spanish king to watch World Cup match in Mexico
Reuters
Spanish King Felipe VI will visit Mexico to attend a World Cup match, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Monday, signaling improving relations after recent tensions over colonial-era abuses.
Pakistan has sent 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets, and an air defense system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defense agreement, strengthening military cooperation with Riyadh while continuing to act as the primary mediator in the Iran conflict, News.Az reports, citing Miami Herald.
By Ulviyya Salmanli