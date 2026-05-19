At least 2 killed, 4 injured in Spain shooting
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Source: ABC
At least two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in the southern Spanish city of El Ejido overnight, police said on Tuesday, adding that a suspect had been arrested, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The two people who had died were related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting, a Civil Guard police spokesperson said, without going into further detail.
Two of the injured are under 18.
By Nijat Babayev