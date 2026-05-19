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At least 2 killed, 4 injured in Spain shooting

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At least 2 killed, 4 injured in Spain shooting
Source: ABC

At least ​two people were ​killed and four others injured in ⁠a shooting in ​the southern Spanish city ​of El Ejido overnight, police said on Tuesday, adding that ​a suspect had been arrested, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ​two people who had died ‌were ⁠related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting, ​a Civil ​Guard ⁠police spokesperson said, without going ​into further detail.

Two ​of ⁠the injured are under 18.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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