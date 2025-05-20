Spain hit by nationwide mobile network outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has been hit with a nationwide mobile phone network outage just weeks after electricity blackouts swept the country.

Phone lines reportedly collapsed early on Tuesday morning following network updates by Telefónica, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Spanish media, landlines were worst affected but voice services by Telefónica have also been affected.

A Telefónica spokesperson said: “We have carried out some network upgrades that have affected specific services at some companies.

“We are working to resolve this.”

Several regions of Spain including Extremadura and the Basque Country have reported issues with their 112 emergency service line.

At 10.30am, Telefónica reported that emergency services communications had been fully restored, although some problems persisted with landline communications for some companies, according to El Pais.

The Downdetector website reported that issues began around 2am local time. Nearly three-quarters of reported issues were outages, while 18% related to having no signal.

The Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service told the newspaper it is “monitoring the situation, requesting precise information and timescales for a solution”.

Last month, Spain declared a state of emergency as an unprecedented power blackout caused chaos across the Iberian Peninsula.

Vast areas of Spain and Portugal were hit by a serious power outage, grinding trains to a halt, cutting phone signals, and shutting down traffic lights, sparking panic buying in shops.

News.Az