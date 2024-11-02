Spain increases troop presence in Valencia amid growing outrage over response efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain is dispatching an additional 500 troops to the Valencia region as frustration mounts over the inadequate response to recent devastating floods.

More than 200 people are known to have died, with most fatalities in and around Valencia, but the death toll is expected to rise further, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.Heavy rains that began on Monday caused floods that have destroyed bridges and covered towns with mud, cutting off communities and leaving them without water, food or electricity.Thousands of people have travelled to rural areas to help with clean-up efforts, but on Friday authorities announced that traffic in the region would be restricted over the weekend to ensure access for emergency workers.Weather warnings that remain in force in north-eastern and southern Spain are due to last through Sunday, while another has been issued in the Balearic Islands for Saturday.Around 1,700 soldiers are already working on search and rescue operations in the Valencia region, although hope of finding more survivors is dwindling.Local authorities are facing criticism over the speed of the response and for a lack of warnings in advance of the flooding.

