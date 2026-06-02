Spain once again rejects military role in US-Iran war

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Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has reaffirmed Spain’s opposition to the US-Israel war against Iran, stating that the country will not be drawn into the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We will not take part in any action that could mean an escalation. And above all, we think that there is no military solution for this crisis,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Albares said that the fundamental divide in the world order lies between a perspective grounded in international law on one side, and what he described as “the law of the jungle” on the other, which he defined as “chaos, violence and war as a substitute for foreign policy.”

Spain has been among the European Union’s strongest critics of the war. In March, the country withdrew its ambassador from Israel.

News.Az