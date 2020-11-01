Armenia violates ceasefire along state border with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using artillery, mortars, and smaller arms, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

On the night of November 1 at different times, the Armenian troops shelled the positions of Azerbaijani army units located in Tovuz, Gadabay, and Gubadli regions of Azerbaijan from the territory of Berd, Chambarak, and Goris regions of Armenia.

News.Az