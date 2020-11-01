Azerbaijan blows up Armenian military trucks loaded with ammunition (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the destruction of the rocket-artillery weapons depot of the Armenian armed forces located in the occupied territories by Azerbaijani Army units a couple of days ago, there was a serious shortage of ammunition in enemy units, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

Therefore, the Armenian side tries to use all the ammunition at their disposal in the most intensive fighting.

During an aerial observation of the territory on the evening of October 31, the location of two trucks loaded with ammunition was identified. The military vehicles were immediately destroyed by accurate fire.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry presents videos reflecting those moments.

News.Az