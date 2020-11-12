Azerbaijan says Canadian FM’s biased statement ‘regrettable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

A biased, pro-Armenian statement voiced on Nov.11 by Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne on the cessation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan is regrettable, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Canadian FM, who did not come out with a statement in support of the UN Security Council resolutions condemning the almost 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the violation of the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, now seems to be engaged in the conflict, the ministry noted.

It reminded that a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia and a complete ceasefire was signed on November 10, 2020 by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia. This agreement, based on UN Security Council resolutions, is currently being implemented.

Baku stressed that no country, in particular those located far from the conflict zone, can be more interested in establishing peace and security in the region than the regional countries.

“If Canada truly wants lasting peace to be ensured in the region, it must act in accordance with the principles of international law and the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions, and make appropriate statements. Otherwise, contradictory statements are noting but a blow to the process of resolving the conflict by political means and establishing peace in the region,” the Azerbaijani ministry added.

News.Az