Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to observe minute of silence to honor martyrs of Patriotic War

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan to observe minute of silence to honor martyrs of Patriotic War

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the commemoration of martyrs of the Patriotic War.

Under the presidential Order, on December 4, at 12:00, a minute of silence will be observed across the country to pay tribute to martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      