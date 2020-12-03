Azerbaijan to observe minute of silence to honor martyrs of Patriotic War
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the commemoration of martyrs of the Patriotic War.
Under the presidential Order, on December 4, at 12:00, a minute of silence will be observed across the country to pay tribute to martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.