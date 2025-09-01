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Patriotic War
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Patriotic War
Azerbaijan amnesty covers more than 15,000 people
09 Feb 2026-13:50
Truth and justice after 44-day War: Azerbaijan’s victory and the facts delivered to world
20 Jan 2026-17:28
Victory, pragmatism, and the price of peace in the South Caucasus
22 Dec 2025-15:59
Azerbaijan marks five years since Kalbajar’s liberation from Armenian occupation
25 Nov 2025-09:25
From constitutional principles to national security: Azerbaijan’s path of legal development
24 Nov 2025-11:00
Military parade marking fifth anniversary of Victory in Patriotic War
-VIDEO
09 Nov 2025-10:51
Azerbaijan’s foreign missions mark Victory Day’s 5th anniversary
08 Nov 2025-17:12
Azerbaijan’s Embassy celebrates Victory Day in Moscow
08 Nov 2025-15:47
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry honors Heydar Aliyev and martyrs on Victory Day -
VIDEO
08 Nov 2025-15:18
Having won the war, Azerbaijan now wins in peace, says presidential aide
08 Nov 2025-14:18
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