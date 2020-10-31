Azerbaijani Army destroys Armenia's military equipment and personnel (VIDEO)
On October 31, the Azerbaijani Army destroyed military equipment and a large number of Armenia's military personnel during the counter-attacks in response to provocations, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
3 tanks, 1 “Grad” MLRS, 1 truck full of ammunition, 3 howitzer-guns in a combat position and on a trailer, as well as a large number of personnel of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed by accurate fire strikes on the enemy.