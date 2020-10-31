Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Army destroys Armenia's military equipment and personnel (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani Army destroys Armenia's military equipment and personnel (VIDEO)

On October 31, the Azerbaijani Army destroyed military equipment and a large number of Armenia's military personnel during the counter-attacks in response to provocations, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

3 tanks, 1 “Grad” MLRS, 1 truck full of ammunition, 3 howitzer-guns in a combat position and on a trailer, as well as a large number of personnel of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed by accurate fire strikes on the enemy.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      