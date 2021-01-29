EU expresses intention to implement programs in liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

As soon as security is ensured in all liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the population returns there, the possibility of implementing the EU programs in these territories will be considered, Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said at an online conference on Friday.

“The EU projects are being implemented throughout the country and they can be also implemented in the liberated territories,” Jankauskas said.

The ambassador stressed that the EU representatives have repeatedly expressed their support for the complete restoration of the liberated territories.

News.Az