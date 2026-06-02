Lebanon war losses may reach $25 billion

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Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber has said that losses caused by the ongoing war have already exceeded $20 billion and could rise to around $25 billion if hostilities with Israel continue, according to our correspondent Zeina Khodr, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The minister cautioned that the full extent of the economic and social damage on Lebanon may not become clear until the conflict ends and displaced residents begin returning to communities that have been heavily damaged or destroyed.

News.Az