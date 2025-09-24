Spanish Defence Minister’s jet hit by GPS disturbance near Russia’s Kaliningrad

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Spanish military jet carrying Defence Minister Margarita Robles experienced a GPS disturbance on Wednesday morning while flying near Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave en route to Lithuania, Spain’s Defence Ministry said. No further details were provided.

Alongside Robles, the aircraft was transporting relatives of Spanish airmen serving in NATO’s new air defence mission on the alliance’s eastern flank. The mission, known as Vilkas (“wolf” in Lithuanian), was launched earlier this month after Poland shot down drones that violated its airspace, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Last week, Spain’s Defence Ministry said the contingent intercepted eight Russian aircraft operating over the Baltic Sea.

Robles was scheduled to meet Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene during her visit to the Šiauliai airbase on Wednesday, according to Spain’s official agenda.

The incident comes weeks after the plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suffered GPS jamming en route to Bulgaria on Aug. 31. Bulgarian authorities said they suspected Russian interference.

Estonia and Finland have also previously accused Russia of GPS disruptions in the region. Moscow has denied interfering with satellite and communication systems.

A commander on Robles’ plane told reporters that such disturbances are common near Kaliningrad, affecting both civilian and military aircraft. He added that the Spanish jet was able to navigate using military satellites and other positioning systems, ensuring flight safety.

News.Az