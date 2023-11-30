Speaker of Milli Majlis visits "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s Cultural Heritage" photo exhibition in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova visited "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s Cultural Heritage" photo exhibition in Berlin as part of her official visit to Germany.

Sahiba Gafarova spoke about the unparalleled services of Heydar Aliyev, the founder and architect of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan. She also mentioned her views about the care and attention the national leader gave to the Azerbaijani culture. Speaker Gafarova added that President Ilham Aliyev, successfully continued the work started by the Great Leader in the field of culture, just like in any other field. She further noted that large-scale projects are being implemented in this field under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The attendants of the exhibition received information about the events organized by the Milli Majlis as part of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".

Members of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation—Nurlan Hasanov, head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Germany, MPs Elnur Allahverdiyev, Soltan Mammadov, Elshan Musayev, head of the parliamentary office Farid Hajiyev and other officials—also attended the exhibition.

News.Az