‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Harry Potter’ producers team up for new James Bond movie

Amazon MGM has officially announced the signing of Amy Pascal, known for overseeing the Spider-Man franchise, and David Heyman, the producer behind the Harry Potter series, to produce the first James Bond film from the studio.

The press release included this statement from Amazon MGM head of film Courtenay Valenti: “We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility. Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.”

The arrival of Pascal and Heyman should presumably end a lengthy period of uncertainty for the franchise, ever since Amazon acquired MGM and the relationship with the longtime producers of the James Bond franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, “all but collapsed” in the words of one Wall Street Journal report. A few months after that article was published, Broccoli and Wilson stepped down as 007 franchise stewards, paving the way for Amazon (and now Pascal and Heyman) to assume creative control of the series.