‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ officially revealed as title for Tom Holland’s upcoming sequel

The next chapter in Peter Parker's cinematic journey is officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed the title and confirmed that filming for the highly anticipated fourquel will begin this summer, during his appearance at CinemaCon.

Though Tom Holland wasn’t on hand at the annual convention for movie theater owners, which is currently taking place in Las Vegas, the web-slinger sent a video to tease the upcoming superhero adventure, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

“I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie,” said Holland, who will be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” with Matt Damon, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. “I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of ‘No Way Home,’ so ‘Spider Man: Brand New Day’ is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.”

That’s impressive restrain for Holland, who is notorious for spilling the beans on the tightly guarded Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“That’s all I’ve been allowed to say,” Holland said. “And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today.”

As Holland alluded, the prior entry of 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ends with Peter Parker, having accidentally broken open the multiverse, making the difficult decision to erase his identity from the world. Plot details on the fourth installment, which swing into theaters on July 31, 2026, haven’t been revealed. It seems the filmmaking team is still hard at work to crack the story.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world,” Cretton hinted. “We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who play Peter Parker’s besties MJ and Ned, are expected to return for the fourquel. Sadie Sink recently joined the cast, and while her role hasn’t been established, it’s been suggested she could play “X-Men” mutant Jean Grey, a character who has been brought to the screen in the past by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner. It’s unclear who else from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be joining Holland and company on screen.

Of course, Cretton and company didn’t confirm any of the casting for “Brand New Day.” He did, however, hype up his creative counterparts who are bringing Spidey’s story back to the big screen.

“I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their bloods off for this,” Cretton said. “They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ hits your theaters.”

Theater owners are thrilled for the return of Peter Parker because Holland’s “Spider-Man” movies have been wildly successful at the box office. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” grossed $880 million in 2017, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” generated $1.13 billion in 2019 while “Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the first post-pandemic blockbuster with $1.9 billion globally in 2021.

“I would never pass up the opportunity,” Holland told the room of exhibitors, “to say a massive ‘thank you’ for all of your support for all of our ‘Spider Man’ movies.”

News.Az