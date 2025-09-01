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Tom Holland
Tag:
Tom Holland
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson open up on relationships
02 Apr 2026-12:00
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unveils new look -
VIDEO
18 Mar 2026-16:10
Zendaya praises Tom Holland in new Spider-Man 4 -
VIDEO
18 Mar 2026-13:45
16-year-old Owen Cooper make history at Actor Awards 2026
02 Mar 2026-10:15
Stylist claims Zendaya, Tom Holland are married
02 Mar 2026-09:20
Tom Holland injured on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day
22 Sep 2025-09:01
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ officially revealed as title for Tom Holland’s upcoming sequel
01 Apr 2025-11:57
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