Spider venom drug enters trials for heart attacks

Researchers in Australia have begun human trials of a groundbreaking drug derived from the venom of the deadly Australian funnel-web spider.

The experimental treatment, called IB409, aims to protect the heart and brain during heart attacks and strokes by preventing cell death caused by oxygen loss, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Preclinical studies showed “exceptionally promising” results, and scientists hope the drug could improve outcomes for millions worldwide. Current phase 1 trials will test the drug’s safety, tolerability, and dosage.

