Trump, Colombia’s Petro discuss ties and plan White House meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump said he held a call with Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations, including disputes over drug trafficking and regional policy. Trump described the call as a “great honor” and said he appreciated Petro’s “tone,” adding that the two leaders expect to meet soon at the White House.

Arrangements for the meeting are being coordinated between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Colombia’s Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio, according to Trump, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Petro later wrote on X that the conversation included disagreements over Trump’s stance on U.S.–Latin America relations. He argued that clean energy cooperation could form the basis for an “American alliance,” saying South America’s renewable resources could supply the entire U.S. energy matrix if properly developed.

He warned that limiting the region to oil production would undermine international law and risk wider conflict, saying a $500 billion U.S. investment could unlock the region’s clean energy potential and help address the climate crisis.

The exchange comes after recent tensions, including Trump accusing Petro of links to drug trafficking — allegations Petro rejected and denied.

