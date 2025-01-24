Spirit Airlines updates policy with stricter dress code, tattoo guidelines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spirit Airlines has updated its policy to enforce a stricter dress code for passengers.

The update, which became effective on Jan. 22, says a passenger can be denied boarding or removed from a flight because of their clothing or offensive tattoos, News.Az reports, citing FOX News. The additions to the contract now specify that passengers who are inadequately clothed, such as wearing see-through clothing that exposes breasts, buttocks, or other private parts, are subject to being grounded.The contract also makes clear that passengers may not be barefoot, which is a policy on other airlines as well. Another addition to Spirit's policy, the appearance of offensive tattoos, is not a common cause for removal.The new policy comes after clothing infractions have reportedly caused issues for some Spirit passengers.In October of last year, two women were removed for wearing crop tops on the airline. Last week, a man from Texas was removed from a Spirit flight for wearing what was deemed an offensive hoodie. The passenger eventually removed the article of clothing but was still escorted from the plane.

