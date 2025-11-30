Sri Lanka flood deaths reach 193, with 228 still missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 968,000 people impacted nationwide



The death toll from severe flooding in Sri Lanka has risen to 193, with another 228 people still missing, the Disaster Management Center said Sunday, News.Az reports, citing the Anadolu.

Rescue and search efforts are ongoing across several districts affected by floods, landslides, and extensive damage since the island was hit by extreme weather on Nov. 17, Newswire reported.

Since Cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka on Wednesday, more than 968,000 people across 266,114 households have been impacted nationwide, and 1,094 relief centers are now functioning, providing shelter to over 147,000 individuals displaced by the disaster.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the island nation in response to the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, according to the Daily Mirror.

The government has announced that both Sri Lankans living abroad and foreign nationals are encouraged to contribute to the efforts for those affected by the disaster.

Authorities have also issued high-risk flood alerts for several major rivers, advising people living downstream of these waterways to evacuate immediately.

Dissanayake ordered the deployment of more than 20,000 military personnel for rescue operations, the Daily Mirror reported.

Authorities earlier issued a red-alert landslide warning for eight high-risk districts, signaling a severe risk to steep slopes, hillside communities, and vulnerable zones.

According to All India Radio, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for India's southeastern regions, including north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

News.Az