Sri Lanka to hold local government elections in May

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka announced on Thursday that local government elections will be held on May 6, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The announcement came after the commission completed the nomination process for the elections on March 20.

According to the commission, the elections will take place for 336 local government institutions, with 17,296,330 voters eligible to cast their ballots.

The elections were initially scheduled for 2023 but were postponed by the government, citing the country's financial difficulties.

In August 2024, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to hold local government elections as soon as possible

News.Az