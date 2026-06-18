Sri Lanka’s ex-president’s son is arrested on bribery charges

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Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption commission has arrested Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, police said on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption and he was granted bail after being presented to the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court, police spokesman FU Wootler told Reuters, News.Az reports.

Yoshitha, the second son of Rajapaksa, is being investigated on allegations that his entry to the Sri Lankan navy in 2006 went ahead outside due process, the commission said in a statement earlier this month.

News.Az