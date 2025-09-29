Stellantis cuts 10,000 jobs in Italy amid sharp drop in vehicle production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis has eliminated nearly 10,000 jobs in Italy over the past four years, as reported by the Fiom-Cgil union on Monday.

The union also highlighted that production of vehicles, including vans and small trucks, has dropped by more than half since 2004, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Stellantis includes Italian brands Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo, which significantly shrank their operations in recent years while the company dealt with the broader challenges of electrification and competition from China.

The automaker's workforce in Italy fell to 27,632 at the end of 2024, from 37,288 at the end of 2020, and vehicle production dropped from around 1 million to less than 480,000 units over 2004-2024, the union said in a report called "Stellantis: the great escape". In the context of weaker demand in general for new cars, Stellantis steadily lost market share both in Italy and Europe, dropping below 30% in Italy last year, from more than 35% two years before, the union said. The automaker has pledged to revive production in Italy with the hybrid version of the Fiat 500 city car, which is set to hit the market later this year, rolling off the historic Mirafiori plant in Turin, Fiat's hometown.

News.Az