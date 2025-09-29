Stellantis names Joao Laranjo as new CFO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Franco-Italian automaker Stellantis announced on Monday that Joao Laranjo has been appointed as its chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Brazilian national Laranjo succeeds Doug Ostermann, who resigned for personal reasons, it said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Having worked closely with Joao for 15 years and witnessed his rise through the ranks, I have consistently been impressed by his excellent financial acumen, results-driven mindset, and deep understanding of our industry’s complexities," said Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa.

Laranjo worked closely with Filosa, while in Brazil at the helm of the Latin American branch of the company.

Ostermann was in August appointed CEO of Stellantis Financial Services, but Laranjo "will assume all responsibilities previously held by Ostermann."

Stellantis also confirmed its 2025 financial guidance, as communicated in July.

News.Az