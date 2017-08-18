Yandex metrika counter

Stabbing attack reported near Dusseldorf: 1 killed, police seeking perpetrator

  • World
  • Share
Stabbing attack reported near Dusseldorf: 1 killed, police seeking perpetrator

Stabbing attack reported near Dusseldorf, Germany. One person reportedly dead, one seriously injured, Sputnik reports.

One person was killed and one seriously injured in a stabbing attack in a shop in the German city of Wuppertal-Elberfeld near Dusseldorf.

Police and special forces are deployed at the scene.

New.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      