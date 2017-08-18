Stabbing attack reported near Dusseldorf: 1 killed, police seeking perpetrator
18 Aug 2017
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
Stabbing attack reported near Dusseldorf, Germany. One person reportedly dead, one seriously injured, Sputnik reports.
One person was killed and one seriously injured in a stabbing attack in a shop in the German city of Wuppertal-Elberfeld near Dusseldorf.
Police and special forces are deployed at the scene.
New.Az