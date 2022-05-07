Staggering violation of rights in Ukraine - Council of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights has described as "staggering" the extent and gravity of "violations of rights and international humanitarian law" by Russian forces in Ukraine, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Dunja Mijatovic was speaking at the end of a four-day trip to Kyiv and its surrounding region. She highlighted mounting evidence of arbitrary killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and sexual violence by Russian soldiers.

Mijatovic said it was imperative to deliver justice and support victims and their relatives, but described this task as "incredibly daunting".

News.Az