Star soccer player Mario Balotelli is subject of interest from Azerbaijan

Former Italian footballer Mario Balotelli has received an offer from Azerbaijan, the forward`s agent Enzo Raiola said about this to the Italian press, News.az reports.

According to him, a number of calls are coming from numerous countries on the 34-year-old's availability: "His dream is to return to Italy again. But now Balotelli is the subject of interest from Azerbaijan, Israel, Argentina, Brazil and China."

To note, Mario Balotelli currently wears the uniform of the Turkish club "Adana Demirspor".

