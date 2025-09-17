Nvidia CEO expresses disappointment over China chip restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed disappointment over the strict limits on selling the company’s chips to China, a consequence of ongoing U.S.-China tensions in trade and technology.

Jensen Huang said he expects to discuss the issue with President Donald Trump at a state banquet hosted by the British government that they'll be attending on Wednesday night, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, is restricted from exporting its most advanced chips, which are in demand for developing artificial intelligence, to China. This week, Beijing regulators also targeted the company, accusing it of antitrust breaches stemming from a 2020 acquisition of an Israeli tech company.

